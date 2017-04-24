Warren 'troubled' by Obama's big Wall Street speech payday
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is "troubled" to hear that President Barack Obama will receive $400,000 to speak at a Wall Street health conference in September. "I was troubled by that," the Massachusetts Democrat said Thursday on SiriusXM's "Alter Family Politics."
