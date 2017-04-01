Vice President Pence returns to Ohio for economy talks
The former governor of neighboring Indiana is scheduled to visit the Columbus suburb of Reynoldsburg on Saturday. His office says he will hear from small business owners and job creators and tour an electronic manufacturing services company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Jacques still in ...
|239,811
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|ReplaceGOP
|1,511,516
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|36 min
|huntcoyotes
|280
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|7,616
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|3 hr
|Trump your President
|29
|Are folks gambling like crazy on Trump? Bet on it
|4 hr
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|WHAT
|36,850
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC