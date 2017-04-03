US hints at military action to retali...

US hints at military action to retaliate against Assad

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The Trump administration hinted at military action against Syria Thursday as the president and top officials considered how to retaliate against President Bashar Assad for this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people. Military leaders discussed options with the White House, likely including a missile strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,513,389
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Coffee Party 240,000
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min Chilli J 7,855
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 6 min Ex Senator Stillb... 422
News Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no... 25 min Atomic Tangerine 42
News Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s... 40 min Bless our prez 1
News The Latest: Tillerson says Russia has 'failed' ... 47 min Atomic Tangerine 7
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC