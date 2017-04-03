US hints at military action to retaliate against Assad
The Trump administration hinted at military action against Syria Thursday as the president and top officials considered how to retaliate against President Bashar Assad for this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people. Military leaders discussed options with the White House, likely including a missile strike.
