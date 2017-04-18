US court, again, takes up issue of Bl...

US court, again, takes up issue of Blagojevich prison term

There are 1 comment on the WYMG-FM Springfield story from 8 hrs ago, titled US court, again, takes up issue of Blagojevich prison term. In it, WYMG-FM Springfield reports that:

Blagojevich's attorneys argued Tuesday before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that the Democrat's good behavior since entering prison in 2012 justifies a reduced sentence. Prosecutor Debra Bonamici responded that Blagojevich deserves his 14-year sentence, especially because he has never admitted he committed serious crimes.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Blago was the IDEAL for dems..... He's doing fine where he is at.
