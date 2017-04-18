US court, again, takes up issue of Blagojevich prison term
There are 1 comment on the WYMG-FM Springfield story from 8 hrs ago, titled US court, again, takes up issue of Blagojevich prison term. In it, WYMG-FM Springfield reports that:
Blagojevich's attorneys argued Tuesday before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that the Democrat's good behavior since entering prison in 2012 justifies a reduced sentence. Prosecutor Debra Bonamici responded that Blagojevich deserves his 14-year sentence, especially because he has never admitted he committed serious crimes.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
28,275
Dump American Eagle
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Blago was the IDEAL for dems..... He's doing fine where he is at.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|District 1
|240,169
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Guest
|1,517,945
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|25 min
|Waikiki murderers
|36,870
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|29 min
|Truthometer
|1,392
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|56 min
|Retribution
|243
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Truthometer
|8,183
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC