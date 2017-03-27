Trump's rollback of coal rules electr...

Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers

This hardscrabble Wyoming city of about 30,000 people proclaims itself the "Energy Capital of the Nation" on the mayor's blue blazer and even the parking ticket payment boxes. Nearby are some of the world's largest open-pit mines, where dump trucks the size of houses haul out more than 40 percent of the coal produced in the U.S. The windy, wide-open landscape around Gillette also has substantial reserves of natural gas, oil and uranium.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 12 hrs ago
Oh, LOOK!!! It's an article about JOBS! Keep those jobs coming!

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,126

NYC

#5 9 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald trump who fulfills his promises to the American people in making America great again with great paying American jobs!

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 8 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Oh, LOOK!!! It's an article about JOBS! Keep those jobs coming!
LOL!!

Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.
anonymous

New York, NY

#8 3 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL!!

Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.
Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#9 1 hr ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.
If you like your job in coal, you might get to keep it.

But with the price of NatGas still falling it's not really likely.

Why can't "conservatives" wrap their heads around how free market capitalism works?
