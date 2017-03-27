Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers
There are 5 comments on the WHEC-TV Rochester story from 20 hrs ago, titled Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers.
This hardscrabble Wyoming city of about 30,000 people proclaims itself the "Energy Capital of the Nation" on the mayor's blue blazer and even the parking ticket payment boxes. Nearby are some of the world's largest open-pit mines, where dump trucks the size of houses haul out more than 40 percent of the coal produced in the U.S. The windy, wide-open landscape around Gillette also has substantial reserves of natural gas, oil and uranium.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Oh, LOOK!!! It's an article about JOBS! Keep those jobs coming!
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,126
NYC
|
#5 9 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald trump who fulfills his promises to the American people in making America great again with great paying American jobs!
|
#7 8 hrs ago
LOL!!
Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.
|
#8 3 hrs ago
Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.
|
#9 1 hr ago
If you like your job in coal, you might get to keep it.
But with the price of NatGas still falling it's not really likely.
Why can't "conservatives" wrap their heads around how free market capitalism works?
|
|
