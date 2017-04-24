Trump's new threat, after lumber tax, on Canadian dairy: 'Watch!'
The president tweeted this morning that: "Canada has made business for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin and other border states very difficult. We will not stand for this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|Injudgement
|8,509
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|3 min
|Marine Corp Pat
|80
|Comments
|6 min
|Pete
|45
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|19 min
|Justice Dale
|240,346
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|20 min
|Susanm
|1,521,940
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|1 hr
|Retired SOF
|63
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|11
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC