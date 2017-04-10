Trump's Great Reversal a " for Nowby Charles Krauthammer The world is...
He runs on a platform of America First. He renounces the role of world policeman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|6 min
|Blue America
|7,981
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Realtime
|1,516,060
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|Justice Dale
|239,967
|Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08)
|17 min
|Jeb
|34
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|30 min
|Big Willie
|1,319
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|31 min
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|51 min
|Dubya
|656
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC