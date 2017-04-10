Trump's energy review blocks Group of Seven from consensus
Top energy officials from the Group of Seven industrial nations failed to agree on language for a joint declaration on Monday because of the U.S. administration's review of policies related to climate change and the reduction of greenhouse gases. Italy's economic development minister, Carlo Calenda, told a news conference that those areas remained "key priorities for other G-7 countries and the EU" but that the United States "reserves its position" while the review is underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,515,099
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|District 1
|239,885
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|13 min
|Grieving Lrostitutes
|83
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|20 min
|Mikey
|4
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|26 min
|Mikey
|2
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|36 min
|Retribution
|21
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Julios lottery ti...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC