Trump's energy review blocks Group of Seven from consensus

Top energy officials from the Group of Seven industrial nations failed to agree on language for a joint declaration on Monday because of the U.S. administration's review of policies related to climate change and the reduction of greenhouse gases. Italy's economic development minister, Carlo Calenda, told a news conference that those areas remained "key priorities for other G-7 countries and the EU" but that the United States "reserves its position" while the review is underway.

