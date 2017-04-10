Trump-Xi meeting watched for clues of future relationship
Chinese President Xi Jinping probably won't give President Donald Trump a round of golf during their first face-to-face meeting this week, but he may find it worthwhile to ensure his American counterpart does not feel like he's leaving empty-handed. Some view the informal venue of the summit Thursday and Friday - Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida - as a sign that neither side anticipates important outcomes.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,915
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|mdbuilder
|1,512,143
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|7,704
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|14 min
|Dilly Bobbin
|28
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|15 min
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|329
|Are folks gambling like crazy on Trump? Bet on it
|21 min
|Aspirin Between M...
|6
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1,229
