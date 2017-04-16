Trump won't release White House visit...

Trump won't release White House visitor logs; legal fight already underway

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said Friday that it would not disclose the names of people who have visited the White House, ending a policy of President Barack Obama's that was created to promote transparency. While the Obama administration claimed to release visitor records voluntarily, the Obama-era policy was actually the result of administration officials trying to settle a lawsuit against the George W. Bush administration.

