Trump to sell attack planes to Nigeria for Boko Haram fight

US President Donald Trump has made clear his intention to approve the sale of attack planes to Nigeria despite concerns over security force abuses. The Trump administration will move forward with the sale of high-tech aircraft to Nigeria for its campaign against Boko Haram Islamic extremists despite concerns over abuses committed by the African nation's security forces, according to US officials.

