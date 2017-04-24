Trump marks 100th day in office by cl...

Trump marks 100th day in office by claiming - profound change' in Washington

Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

President Donald Trump has marked his 100th day in office by saying he had brought "profound change" to Washington and reaffirming "my only allegiance" is to those he governs. During an evening trip to Pennsylvania, one of the states that propelled his unlikely election victory, Mr Trump planned to sign an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the US trade representative to conduct a study of US trade agreements.

