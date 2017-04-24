Trump marks 100th day in office by claiming - profound change' in Washington
President Donald Trump has marked his 100th day in office by saying he had brought "profound change" to Washington and reaffirming "my only allegiance" is to those he governs. During an evening trip to Pennsylvania, one of the states that propelled his unlikely election victory, Mr Trump planned to sign an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the US trade representative to conduct a study of US trade agreements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,524,106
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|9 min
|Gotti
|147
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|20 min
|chris rucker
|1,564
|How many of President Donald Trump's tweets inc...
|27 min
|Fcvk tRump
|8
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|loose cannon
|240,429
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|45 min
|CodeTalker
|100
|Obama: Warren 'absolutely wrong' on trade (May '15)
|56 min
|Repeal abortion
|126
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC