Trump hints at military action to retaliate against Assad after chemical attack

President Donald Trump hinted at military action against Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to retaliate against President Bashar Assad for this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people. Top military leaders discussed options with the president, likely including a missile strike.

