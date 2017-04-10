Trump has only himself to blame for hiring Manafort, Flynn and Page
President Donald Trump likes to boast that he hires only the best people. But his personnel choices keep coming back to haunt him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|indoor plumbing
|7,953
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,515,840
|The best people? Trump's personnel picks haunt him
|31 min
|Trump your President
|32
|Tillersona s Moscow talks hinge on new US lever...
|58 min
|kuda
|40
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|1 hr
|Waikiki murders
|45
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|1,313
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|WelbyMD
|239,946
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC