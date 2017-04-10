Trump has made US 'more vicious' and ...

Trump has made US 'more vicious' and aggressive, North Korean official says

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

North Korea's vice foreign minister on Friday blamed President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises, saying the U.S. was becoming "more vicious and more aggressive" under his leadership than it had been under President Barack Obama. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Pyongyang, Vice Minister Han Song Ryol also warned the U.S. against provoking North Korea militarily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 min Go Trump 7,996
News Analysis: Afghanistan strike may boost Trump, s... 3 min Hillary got thumped 14
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min District 1 239,986
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Mr McCracken 1,516,129
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 13 min Sandra 68
News Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist 23 min impeach the Fake 6
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 39 min Bacchanalia 1,328
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC