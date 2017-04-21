Trump Eyes Changes to Obama's Tax and...

Trump Eyes Changes to Obama's Tax and Wall Street Rules

16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Hoping to spur economic growth, President Donald Trump embarked Friday on new steps to dismantle some of the tax and financial regulations established by former President Barack Obama. Trump signed an executive order to review any major tax regulations set last year by his predecessor, as well as two memos to potentially revamp or eliminate fundamental elements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms passed in the wake of the Great Recession.

