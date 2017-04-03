Trump declares end to a war on coal,a but utilities arena t listening
When President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to sweep away Obama-era climate change regulations, he said it would end America's "war on coal", usher in a new era of energy production and put miners back to work. Reuters surveyed 32 utilities with operations in the 26 states that sued former President Barack Obama's administration to block its Clean Power Plan, the main target of Trump's executive order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no...
|1 min
|One Womyn Riot
|10
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|No Surprize
|1,513,054
|Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi...
|5 min
|davy
|17
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|Jacques still in ...
|240,057
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|32 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|408
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|48 min
|WelbyMD
|7,815
|Spielberg helped Obama with fake movie spoof (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Repeal Unravelers
|6
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC