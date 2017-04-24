Trump aides set to air differences ov...

Trump aides set to air differences over Paris climate deal

President Donald Trump's top advisers plan to meet on Thursday to discuss withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate accord, a point of contention in the West Wing that Trump has vowed to resolve by the end of next month. A final decision is not expected to come from Thursday's session, which Trump himself is not expected to attend.

