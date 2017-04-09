Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust Syriaa s Assad
President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Sunday left open the possibility of additional U.S. military action against Syria following last week's missile strike but indicated that the United States was not seeking to act unilaterally to oust Syrian President Bashar Assad. In his first televised interview, H.R. McMaster pointed to dual U.S. goals of defeating the Islamic State group and removing Assad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,514,698
|Lynch: Americans must come before president, Co...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|77
|Congress goes on break, Trump awaits big progre...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|21
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Drumpf Disaster
|7,879
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|6 hr
|Sass
|34
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|6 hr
|Retribution
|34
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC