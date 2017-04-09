Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS ...

Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust Syriaa s Assad

President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Sunday left open the possibility of additional U.S. military action against Syria following last week's missile strike but indicated that the United States was not seeking to act unilaterally to oust Syrian President Bashar Assad. In his first televised interview, H.R. McMaster pointed to dual U.S. goals of defeating the Islamic State group and removing Assad.

