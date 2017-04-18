Trump administration says Iran comply...

Trump administration says Iran complying with nuclear deal

However, in a letter sent late Tuesday to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the administration has undertaken a full review of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. "Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods," Tillerson wrote.

