Trump administration says Iran complying with nuclear deal
However, in a letter sent late Tuesday to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the administration has undertaken a full review of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. "Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods," Tillerson wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|1 min
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,518,189
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|Tm Cln
|8,194
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|18 min
|Ah-Huh
|9
|Lynch: Americans must come before president, Co...
|34 min
|INFIDEL
|113
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|Just Think
|240,204
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|positronium
|1,401
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC