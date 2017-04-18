Top Trump Confidant: Trump should make a deal with Ruth Bader...
Chris Ruddy, a confidant of President Donald Trump, told Business Insider in a Monday interview that Trump should cut a deal with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His proposition: Replace her on the bench with Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's choice to fill Justice Antonin Scalia's vacated seat in 2016.
