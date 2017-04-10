Tillerson in Moscow: Pushing on Syria where Obama failed
The Trump administration veered toward deeper conflict with Russia Tuesday as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow, gambling that an unpredictable new president armed with the willingness to threaten military action gives the U.S. much-needed leverage to end Syria's carnage. Yet there were no guarantees Tillerson's arguments would prove any more successful than the Obama administration's failed effort to peel Russia away from its Syrian ally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillersona s Moscow talks hinge on new US lever...
|1 min
|Jeff Brightone
|10
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|2 min
|CodeTalker
|116
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Pete
|1,515,408
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|239,913
|Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi...
|32 min
|WelbyMD
|84
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|46 min
|Jim-ca
|7,895
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|1 hr
|BlunderCONS
|43
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC