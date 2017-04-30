The Latest: US wona t seek South Kore...

The Latest: US wona t seek South Korean money for THAAD

Read more: The Tribune

Seoul's presidential Blue House says White House National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster has confirmed that the U.S. will not be seeking South Korean money for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, currently being installed in the country's south. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Trump said he would make the Asian ally pay $1 billion for the THAAD missile defense system now being deployed in its territory.

