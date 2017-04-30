The Latest: US wona t seek South Korean money for THAAD
Seoul's presidential Blue House says White House National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster has confirmed that the U.S. will not be seeking South Korean money for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, currently being installed in the country's south. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Trump said he would make the Asian ally pay $1 billion for the THAAD missile defense system now being deployed in its territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump isn't going to get the health care victor...
|5 min
|Retribution
|16
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|26 min
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|25
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|26 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,524,317
|Donald Trump, Barack Obama have not spoken sinc...
|29 min
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|32 min
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Winners and losers from President Trump's first...
|43 min
|Pat Robertson s F...
|5
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|45 min
|Tm Cln
|8,491
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC