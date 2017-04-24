the Drive: Obama returns; Syrians san...

the Drive: Obama returns; Syrians sanctioned; double execution set for tonight

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Steuben Courier

President Barack Obama lifted the veil on his retirement Monday at a University of Chicago forum, engaging students with a message calling on them to use empathy and listen to those with whom they disagree. “I have to say that there's a reason why I'm always optimistic when things look like they're sometimes not going the way I want.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Steuben Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Pete 1,521,397
News Comments 1 hr Pete 9
News Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill... 1 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 56
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 1 hr Soetoro Sucked 49
News Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago... 2 hr Retribution 35
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 2 hr inbred Genius 1,521
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr WelbyMD 240,306
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC