the Drive: About-face on payments to insurers; Demme dies; Sharapova wins
The White House has assured lawmakers it will continue making payments to insurers under Democrat Barack Obama's health care law. Both House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and a senior administration official confirmed the move, which could both provide stability to the individual insurance market and remove the issue as a stumbling block to bipartisan negotiations over a government-wide spending bill to keep agencies open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,522,372
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|9 min
|John McQuan
|4
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|26 min
|OneWomynRiot
|51
|Conservative House group says ready to back lat...
|58 min
|Retribution
|4
|Nation-Now 47 mins ago 7:57 p.m.First protected...
|59 min
|OneWomynRiot
|19
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|240,344
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|Trump is Our Savior
|8,541
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC