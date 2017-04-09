Speaker who shuns hardball seeks win ...

Speaker who shuns hardball seeks win after health care loss

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

House Speaker Paul Ryan needs a win following the collapse of his health care bill. Achieving that won't be easy for the 47-year-old leader, whose ascent as a Republican heavyweight has been marred by an embarrassing flop on the most momentous legislation he's ever handled.

