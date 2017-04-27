Seth Meyers: 'For every Trump action,...

Seth Meyers: 'For every Trump action, there's an equal and opposite Trump clip'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

On 'Late Night' Wednesday, host Meyers took 'A Closer Look' at Trumps' affinity for executive orders. In older clips shown, the president criticized Barack Obama for signing so many and playing golf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 240,368
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,522,889
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 2 hr DR X 49
News Comments 4 hr Pete 49
News Warren says she a was troubleda by Obama speaki... 6 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 8 hr huntcoyotes 121
News Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill... 8 hr Soul Train 91
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC