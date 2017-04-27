Seth Meyers: 'For every Trump action, there's an equal and opposite Trump clip'
On 'Late Night' Wednesday, host Meyers took 'A Closer Look' at Trumps' affinity for executive orders. In older clips shown, the president criticized Barack Obama for signing so many and playing golf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|240,368
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,522,889
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|2 hr
|DR X
|49
|Comments
|4 hr
|Pete
|49
|Warren says she a was troubleda by Obama speaki...
|6 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|8 hr
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill...
|8 hr
|Soul Train
|91
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC