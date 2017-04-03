Senate approves Trump's Supreme Court...

Senate approves Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

There are 7 comments on the Wandsworth Guardian story from 13 hrs ago, titled Senate approves Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. In it, Wandsworth Guardian reports that:

The vote - 54 to 45 - brings a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The victory gives Mr Trump's 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court and his party a much-needed political win after failing to pass legislation on health care and other issues.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 12 hrs ago
Good to go! Now maybe some vigilante opinions by other federal judges can be brought to them and cleared up. Too bad about the rumors that they support corporate status as citizens. That could ruin everything if they put on a puppet show to hide their aristocratic bias.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,144

The Left Coast

#2 8 hrs ago
Now it will be easier for Trumps next two appointments to the SC

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 7 hrs ago
Wonderful. We've couldn't have asked for a better choice than Gorsuch for Supreme Court. And it's also a good thing president Trump exercised authority and attacked a Syrian air base. Had he put it to a Congressional vote, Democrats like Pelosi would have cried No No No.

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,140

NYC

#4 7 hrs ago
Thank the Lord for the great President Donald Trump for the nomination of bright patriotic and constitution led Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court by the GOP Senators led by the great Mitch McConnell who defeated the Liberal anti-American Democrats led by snaky Chuck Schumer.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

76,091

Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Thank the Lord for the great President Donald Trump for the nomination of bright patriotic and constitution led Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court by the GOP Senators led by the great Mitch McConnell who defeated the Liberal anti-American Democrats led by snaky Chuck Schumer.
Dimstone, you are the king of understatement. Your hyperbolic adjectives are cartoonishly hysterical.
marg

United States

#6 2 hrs ago
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#7 1 hr ago
Well marg, you wanted "Sanctuary" status for CA and you got it. Now live with your criminals.
