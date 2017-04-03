Search for consensus on taxes veers i...

Search for consensus on taxes veers into unexpected corners

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

President Donald Trump has scrapped the tax plan he campaigned on and is going back to the drawing board in a search for Republican consensus behind legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax system. The administration's first attempt to write legislation is in its early stages and the White House has kept much of it under wraps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Injudgement 1,514,659
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... 23 min Rubios Frijoles 75
News Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi... 32 min nanoanomaly 59
News Lynch: Americans must come before president, Co... 45 min Retribution 74
News Congress goes on break, Trump awaits big progre... 53 min Retribution 16
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr too much 1,288
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 1 hr Adolph Trumpler 81
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC