Sanders endorses Tom Perriello in Virginia governor's race
Former Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders endorsed Tom Perriello Tuesday in Virginia governor's race, saying progressives must be elected "at every level of government if we are going to beat back the dangerous agenda of the Trump administration and its Republican allies." The endorsement is Perriello's highest profile to date.
