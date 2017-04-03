Sanders endorses Tom Perriello in Vir...

Sanders endorses Tom Perriello in Virginia governor's race

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders endorsed Tom Perriello Tuesday in Virginia governor's race, saying progressives must be elected "at every level of government if we are going to beat back the dangerous agenda of the Trump administration and its Republican allies." The endorsement is Perriello's highest profile to date.

