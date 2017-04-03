Russia hopes Tillerson's visit will lead to improved ties
Russia voiced hope Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's planned visit next week will help improve relations between the former Cold War foes. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tillerson's talks next Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will focus on the fight against terrorism, various regional conflicts including Syria and Ukraine, tensions around North Korea and nuclear arms control.
