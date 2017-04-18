RPT-INSIGHT-Last stand: Nebraska farm...

RPT-INSIGHT-Last stand: Nebraska farmers could derail Keystone XL pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

When President Donald Trump handed TransCanada Pipeline Co. a permit for its Keystone XL pipeline last month, he said the company could now build the long-delayed and divisive project "with efficiency and with speed."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 23 min UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) 33 min Geezer 7
News France's Macron has call with Obama ahead of el... 1 hr Pope Benedictum 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr RoxLo 1,519,246
News Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe... 3 hr ardith 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr District 1 240,237
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 hr PDJT sighting 8,239
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC