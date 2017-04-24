Republicans in position to reshape federal bench
In this April 10, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy administers the judicial oath to Judge Neil Gorsuch during a re-enactment in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Gorsuch's wife Marie Louise Gorsuch hold a bible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Man on the Street
|1,521,547
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|Worth Repeating
|8,430
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|3 min
|Tonto
|1,524
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|6 min
|Light Pharts
|19
|Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaitin...
|12 min
|Pete
|46
|Comments
|30 min
|Voltaire
|12
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Julios lottery ti...
|25
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC