Rep. Ros-Lehtinen, first Cuban-American in Congress, to retire

Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican who was the first Cuban-American elected to Congress, is retiring after 38 years -- handing Democrats a major opening to pick off a GOP-held seat. The 64-year-old Ros-Lehtinen announced her decision to retire Sunday in an interview with the Miami Herald's Patricia Mazzei.

