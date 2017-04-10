President Donald Trump walks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah...
President Donald Trump walks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 3, 2017. President Donald Trump walks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|20 min
|Phil Shifley
|7,732
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|23 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,953
|Are folks gambling like crazy on Trump? Bet on it
|25 min
|Phil Shifley
|11
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|28 min
|Phil Shifley
|1,231
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|33 min
|mdbuilder
|1,512,285
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Agents of Corruption
|63,609
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|LeftPhartz
|24,267
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC