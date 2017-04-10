President Donald Trump walks with Egy...

President Donald Trump walks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News Times

President Donald Trump walks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 3, 2017. President Donald Trump walks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 20 min Phil Shifley 7,732
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min NotSoDivineMsM 239,953
News Are folks gambling like crazy on Trump? Bet on it 25 min Phil Shifley 11
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 28 min Phil Shifley 1,231
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 33 min mdbuilder 1,512,285
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 35 min Agents of Corruption 63,609
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr LeftPhartz 24,267
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC