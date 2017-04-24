Philippines says Trump called Duterte...

Philippines says Trump called Duterte to affirm alliance

14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

U.S. President Donald Trump has called Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte and expressed Washington's commitment to their treaty alliance and his interest in developing "a warm, working relationship," a Filipino official said Sunday. Presidential spokesman Ernie Abella said Trump mentioned he was looking forward to visiting the Philippines in November to attend an East Asia summit that Duterte will host with several world leaders and that Trump invited Duterte to visit the White House.

Chicago, IL

