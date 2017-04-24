Philippines says Trump called Duterte to affirm alliance
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte and expressed Washington's commitment to their treaty alliance and his interest in developing "a warm, working relationship," a Filipino official said Sunday. Presidential spokesman Ernie Abella said Trump mentioned he was looking forward to visiting the Philippines in November to attend an East Asia summit that Duterte will host with several world leaders and that Trump invited Duterte to visit the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,524,287
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|11 min
|joe
|165
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,431
|How many of President Donald Trump's tweets inc...
|28 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|29
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|8,490
|Winners and losers from President Trump's first...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|2 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|101
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC