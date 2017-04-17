Pentagon begins review of nuclear wea...

Pentagon begins review of nuclear weapons policy

17 hrs ago

The Pentagon has begun its latest review of US policy on the use of nuclear weapons, which could see the US posture returning to an emphasis on competing with countries like Russia. The review, which typically occurs every eight years, will establish US nuclear policy, strategy and force posture regarding the use of nuclear weapons under the Trump administration.

