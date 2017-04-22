Pence says US will honor refugee deal with Australia
US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that the United States would "honor" a refugee resettlement agreement forged with Australia in the closing days of the Obama administration, despite it previously being described by US President Donald Trump as a "dumb deal." Pence made the commitment - subject to the refugees passing stringent US vetting procedures - at a joint news conference in Sydney with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, with whom Trump reportedly had a testy first call because of the refugee issue.
