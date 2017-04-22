Pence says US will honor refugee deal...

Pence says US will honor refugee deal with Australia

22 hrs ago

US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that the United States would "honor" a refugee resettlement agreement forged with Australia in the closing days of the Obama administration, despite it previously being described by US President Donald Trump as a "dumb deal." Pence made the commitment - subject to the refugees passing stringent US vetting procedures - at a joint news conference in Sydney with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, with whom Trump reportedly had a testy first call because of the refugee issue.

Chicago, IL

