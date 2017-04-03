Pelosi, Dems not letting go of Trump ...

Pelosi, Dems not letting go of Trump tax return push

12 hrs ago

Democrats' aren't letting go of their push to highlight how President Donald Trump hasn't released his tax returns. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats argued their case for a discharge petition Wednesday, a process by which legislation can skip committee and move straight to the House floor if a majority of the House supports it.

