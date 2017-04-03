Pelosi, Dems not letting go of Trump tax return push
Democrats' aren't letting go of their push to highlight how President Donald Trump hasn't released his tax returns. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats argued their case for a discharge petition Wednesday, a process by which legislation can skip committee and move straight to the House floor if a majority of the House supports it.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no...
|10 min
|duck soup
|34
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|14 min
|Injudgement
|7,844
|Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi...
|1 hr
|Nicola Sturgeon
|24
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Write phartingz
|24,273
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,513,281
|House panel to consider tweaks to healthcare bi...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,985
