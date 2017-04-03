'One of the more incredible statements I've ever heard': John...
Republican Sen. John McCain tore into Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday morning, telling CNN that Tillerson's recent comments about the US's policy in Syria represented "another disgraceful chapter in American history." Tillerson told reporters while he was in Turkey last week that the "longer-term status of President [Bashar] Assad will be decided by the Syrian people."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,512,760
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|5 min
|DR X
|387
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,024
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|positronium
|7,765
|Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Failed GOP indicm...
|2
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|3 hr
|kuda
|60
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Mad as Hell
|23
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC