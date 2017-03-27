Once-booming gun industry now recalib...

Once-booming gun industry now recalibrating under Trump

Read more: The Gazette

President Donald Trump promised to revive manufacturing in the United States, but there's one once-burgeoning sector poised to shrink under his watch: the gun industry. Fears of government limits on guns - some real, some perceived - led to a surge in demand during President Barack Obama's tenure and manufacturers leapt to keep up.

