On PBS, Reiners Lament: GOP 'Racism' Blocked 'Smartest President' Obama

As father and son comedy writers and liberal activists Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner appeared as guests on Friday's Tavis Smiley Show on PBS, the two lamented that former President Barack Obama -- whom Carl called "the smartest President we've had since way back" -- was replaced by President Donald Trump -- whom Rob derided as "clearly mentally unstable." A bit later, Rob Reiner blamed "racism" that was "unleashed" after Obama's election for the Republican-controlled Senate blocking him from appointing Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, as he seemed to tie in birtherism and declared that "all of that is about delegitimizing an African-American person and everything that's followed from that."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.