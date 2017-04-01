On PBS, Reiners Lament: GOP 'Racism' ...

On PBS, Reiners Lament: GOP 'Racism' Blocked 'Smartest President' Obama

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsBusters.org

As father and son comedy writers and liberal activists Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner appeared as guests on Friday's Tavis Smiley Show on PBS, the two lamented that former President Barack Obama -- whom Carl called "the smartest President we've had since way back" -- was replaced by President Donald Trump -- whom Rob derided as "clearly mentally unstable." A bit later, Rob Reiner blamed "racism" that was "unleashed" after Obama's election for the Republican-controlled Senate blocking him from appointing Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, as he seemed to tie in birtherism and declared that "all of that is about delegitimizing an African-American person and everything that's followed from that."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Pete 1,511,591
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 21 min Justice Dale 239,814
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 30 min gvpt 281
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr tina anne 63,605
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 hr Tm Cln 7,616
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 7 hr Trump your President 29
News Are folks gambling like crazy on Trump? Bet on it 8 hr Fit2Serve 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC