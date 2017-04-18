Ohio Democrats to remember, claim Joh...

Ohio Democrats to remember, claim John Glenn

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this May 5, 2012, file photo astronaut and former Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, speaks before a campaign rally for President Barack Obama at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio Democratic Party will air videos remembering Glenn at its annual dinner Saturday, April 22, 2017, according to state party spokeswoman Kirstin Alvanitakis, in a tribute state Democrats hope will help claim the late space hero's legacy of patriotism and public service as part of the party's political brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,519,896
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 8 min RIP 1,442
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 42 min NowIwilBtaknDrout... 240,258
News Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill... 1 hr Red Crosse 7
News Barack Obama: What's he up to? 1 hr inbred Genius 2
News Nation-Now 47 mins ago 7:57 p.m.First protected... 1 hr spud 8
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8,302
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC