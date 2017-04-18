Ohio Democrats to remember, claim John Glenn
In this May 5, 2012, file photo astronaut and former Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, speaks before a campaign rally for President Barack Obama at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio Democratic Party will air videos remembering Glenn at its annual dinner Saturday, April 22, 2017, according to state party spokeswoman Kirstin Alvanitakis, in a tribute state Democrats hope will help claim the late space hero's legacy of patriotism and public service as part of the party's political brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,519,896
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|8 min
|RIP
|1,442
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|42 min
|NowIwilBtaknDrout...
|240,258
|Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|7
|Barack Obama: What's he up to?
|1 hr
|inbred Genius
|2
|Nation-Now 47 mins ago 7:57 p.m.First protected...
|1 hr
|spud
|8
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|6 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8,302
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC