Obama to visit Merkel during Trump's first European trip
As President Donald Trump makes his foreign debut in Brussels next month, his predecessor Barack Obama will be sharing a stage on the same day with a key European ally across the border in Germany. Obama's presidential foundation said the recently departed commander-in-chief would join German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin to mark the Protestant church's 500th anniversary, his first public appearance abroad since leaving office.
