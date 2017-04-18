Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago speech
In a Aug. 26, 2014 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during the American Legion national convention in Charlotte, N.C. Former President Barack Obama met Sunday, April 23, 2017, with at-risk young men and boys in his hometown of Chicago before his first major post-presidency speech. Obama will speak Monday in Chicago to young community leaders and organizers at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.
