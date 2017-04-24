Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago speech

Former President Barack Obama met Sunday with at-risk young men and boys in his hometown of Chicago before his first major post-presidency speech. The former president spent time at a roundtable with youth from the organization Chicago Create Real Economic Destiny located in the Roseland/Pullman neighborhood in South Side Chicago where Obama started as a community organizer at age 25. Spokesman Kevin Lewis says Obama listened to the young men's stories and shared some of the challenges that he faced growing up.

