Obama aides push back against critici...

Obama aides push back against criticism of inaction on Syria

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Feb. 3, 2011, file photo, then-National Security Council Spokesman Tommy Vietor walks along the West Wing Colonnade at the White House in Washington. Former Obama administration officials are pushing back against criticism against the former president, saying they proposed similar airstrikes to the ones President Donald Trump ordered this week, but were stymied by a Republican-controlled Congress reluctant to go along with then-President Barack Obama's plan to strike in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 16 min huntcoyotes 453
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 32 min Pants up dont loot 7,868
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 44 min Grey Ghost 1,514,257
News Lynch: Americans must come before president, Co... 4 hr Retribution 30
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 hr District 1 239,840
News Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi... 8 hr Retribution 56
News Trump claims flexibility as strength 9 hr popcorn ready 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC