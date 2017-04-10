News of Iraq trip with Kushner mid-ai...

News of Iraq trip with Kushner mid-air poses security risks

10 hrs ago

The Trump administration's failure to keep senior adviser Jared Kushner's trip to Iraq secret isn't standard practice for top U.S. officials visiting warzones. Such trips are usually kept quiet, with the cooperation of journalists, until the officials arrive in order to ensure maximum security.

