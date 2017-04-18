Nation-Now 5 hour ago 7:57 p.m.First ...

Nation-Now 5 hour ago 7:57 p.m.First protected DREAMer is deported under Trump

There are 2 comments on the KSDK-TV Saint Louis story from 12 hrs ago, titled Nation-Now 5 hour ago 7:57 p.m.First protected DREAMer is deported under Trump.

Juan Manuel Montes, 23, speaks in a relative's home in western Mexico after he was deported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Feb. 17, 2017. Federal agents ignored President Trump's pledge to protect from deportation undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by sending a young man back to his native Mexico, the first such documented case, a USA TODAY examination of the new administration's immigration policies shows.

AZPat

United States

#1 17 hrs ago
So, was was returned to his "estranged father" in Mexico and it's the USA that is tearing families apart?

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#2 17 hrs ago
Daca is not a law

