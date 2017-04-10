Move over 'Obamacare,' Trump plan is ...

Move over 'Obamacare,' Trump plan is now the focus

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Something new is happening in a health care debate dominated for seven years by the twists and turns of Barack Obama's signature law. The focus has shifted to ideas from President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers in Congress, and most people don't like what they see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi... 16 min nanoanomaly 67
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... 46 min bottlecap 14
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 52 min District 1 239,877
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... 53 min Retribution 13
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Pete 1,514,982
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 1 hr Retribution 47
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr Marauder 476
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC